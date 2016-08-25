Minor from Bengal sold for Rs 2 lakh rescued

A minor girl hailing from West Bengal who was allegedly abducted and later sold to a brothel in Ludhiana was rescued Wednesday by a relative along with a few locals.

They also nabbed the accused and his accomplice and handed them over to the Basti Jodhewal police. The accused have been identified as Zubair, also from West Bengal, while his accomplice has been identified as Alam from Bihar.

The victim, who is four months pregnant, said that she was in a relationship with Zubair, who abducted her on the pretext of marriage five months ago. “He took me to Mumbai and Delhi. He repeatedly raped me during that period. A month ago, he sold me to a brothel for Rs 2 lakh,” she said. ACP(east) Saurabh Jindal said the police is investigating the matter.

