Mehbooba seeks inclusion of Srinagar, Jammu as smart cities

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought inclusion of Srinagar and Jammu among smart cities besides allocation of an additional over four lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains to the state.

Mehbooba and Modi discussed the overall political and developmental scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, a state government spokesperson said in a statement.

This was Mehbooba’s first meeting with the Prime Minister since she became Chief Minister of the restive state.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues concerning the state.

She urged Modi to favourably consider including the two capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu as smart cities under the ‘Smart Cities Mission’, the statement said.

The Chief Minister requested for allocation of an additional 4.30 lakh metric tonnes foodgrains to the state over and above what is targeted under the public distribution system as part of the National Food Security Act, it said.

She also sought Prime Minister’s intervention in expediting the Centre’s nod for continuation of special dispensation of 50 per cent in promotion quota in All India Services–Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service–for state service officers for another five years, beyond December 31, 2013.

This would help the state in meeting the shortage of IAS, IPS and IFS officers.

Governor NN Vohra had in Fabruary sought an urgent decision regarding extension of the special dispensation to provide 50 per cent promotion quota for induction into all-India services for five years beyond December 31, 2013 in the three services. This special dispensation provides for 50 per cent quota for promotion to these services compared to 33.3 per cent in other states.

“The Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of Centre’s full support in the holistic development of J&K state,” the statement said.

During the meeting described as a courtesy call, Mehbooba, who assumed charge of the PDP-BJP government on April 4, informed the Prime Minister about her meetings with various cabinet ministers since yesterday including with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, official sources said.

She also sought assistance from the Centre for implementing the ‘Agenda of Alliance’ formulated by the two parties last year.

