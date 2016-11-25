Hold 30 rallies in each UP constituency, target BJP: Mayawati to BSP

BSP chief Mayawati at Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo) BSP chief Mayawati at Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

BSP chief Mayawati has asked party workers to hold around 30 rallies in each Assembly constituency targeting the BJP government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, including demonetisation of Rs 1000 and 500 notes.

Hailing demonetisation as “anti-poor” and “anti-farmer”, Mayawati had described the situation as “undeclared economic emergency”. The exercise, which has already started in most constituencies, would be attended by party candidates and zonal and divisional coordinators.

This is the second phase of BSP campaign in the run-up to the Assembly elections early next year. Mayawati had launched the party’s campaign with five big rallies in Agra, Azamgarh, Allahabad, Saharanpur and Lucknow in August, September and October.

At these rallies, BSP workers have been distributing a booklet containing Mayawati’s statements criticising the Centre and a CD of the speech she had delivered on October 9, alleging that Dalits and Muslims were being targeted. She had also called for Dalit-Muslim unity in the elections to defeat “communal forces”. The CD is also played at rally venues.

“After every meeting, we go and tell the people of a particular community about what BSP had done for them and why they should support the party. We tell them how the BJP government has failed to fulfil its promises. We also discuss how demonetisation is causing problems for farmers and the poor,” said a party coordinator.

During the last two years since the Lok Sabha elections, Mayawati has been focussing her attacks on BJP and RSS, accusing them of instigating attacks on Dalits and Muslims in the garb of cow protection and beef. She has also been accusing Modi of failing to fulfil the promises he had made before coming to power.

