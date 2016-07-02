Mathura Violence: Arrested from Jawahar Bagh, 70-yr-old dies in hospital

Seventy-year-old Ram Bharose, one of the accused in the Jawahar Bagh violence case and lodged in jail, died during treatment at the Mathura District Hospital on Thursday evening. He was reportedly suffering from respiratory problems.

Bharose had suffered a fracture in one of his hands during the June 2 violence, which left 29 dead, including two police officers. Named in one of the cases lodged after the violence, he was facing charges including those of attempt to murder and rioting.

Originally from Rasoolabad in Kanpur Dehat district, Bharose had been staying at the Jawahar Bagh camp since the last one year. While he has relatives at his native place, Bharose reportedly did not visit home since he came to Mathura.

“Ram Bhrose was having some respiratory problems. Initially, he was being treated at the jail hospital. We shifted him to the district hospital where he succumbed yesterday night,” said Mathura District Jailor P S Shukla.

Bharose was brought to the Mathura jail on June 4. He was shifted to the Mathura District Hospital around 7.55 pm

on Thursday. Doctors declared him dead at 8.12 pm.

While jail authorities claimed that Bharose was given proper treatment, his son alleged Bharose was “not provided immediate and necessary treatment”. He also claimed that his father was tortured in jail.

