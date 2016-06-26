Mathura Violence: Judicial panel visits spot, begins probe

Policemen in the nearby districts of Mathura have decided to donate a day’s salary to the families of the slain officers

The one-man judicial commission headed by Justice (retd) Mirza Imtiyaz Murtaza reached Mathura Saturday and began its probe into the violence that broke out on June 2 during an eviction drive leaving 29 people, including two policemen, dead.

Justice Murtaza, assisted by Pramod Kumar Goel who has been appointed as secretary to the judicial commission, began the probe by visiting Jawahar Bagh, the public park that was illegally occupied by the members of a cult who had attacked the police during the eviction drive.

“We are inquiring into six aspects related to the clash between the police and the encroachers. Apart from looking into the reasons and circumstances that led to the incident, the commission will go through the information gathered by the intelligence unit, the role played by the district administration and police officials, and also the role of the supervising police and administrative officers,” Murtaza said talking to reporters.

He said the commission will also look into the work-plan and the strategy that was prepared by the police and the administration to prevent any untoward incident during the exercise to free the government land.

A BJP delegation met Justice Murtaza and handed over a memorandum demanding to investigate the role of the state government in the case. The commission, which had earlier advertised for versions from people in the case, got 25 affidavits. Justice Murtaza, who will be staying in Mathura on Sunday too, said that people can come up with their versions and affidavits till July 21, 2016. The commission has also sought the detailed intelligence reports, action from the side of both district administration and police, along with the cuttings of newspapers to compile their final report which they have to submit in two months, he added.

