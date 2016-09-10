Maoist couple, carrying reward of Rs 2 lakh, surrenders

Representational Image (File photo) Representational Image (File photo)

A Maoist couple, carrying a reward of Rs two lakh on their heads, Saturday surrendered before the police in Sundargarh district, saying they were “disillusioned” with Naxal activities.

“Their disillusionment with Maoist activities, the hardship they faced while staying in the forest and the futility of the armed struggle led them to surrender before the police here,” SP Anirudha Singh said. The couple was identified as Sanika Topno alias Sangel Munda alias Susil (25) of Langalkata under K Balang police station in Sundargarh and his wife Sushari alias Sunita Hansda alias Mariam (20) of West Singhbhum, Jharkhand.

Besides disillusionment with Naxal activities, Sunita is also expecting her first child which made it difficult for the couple to stay in the forest, police said. The Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs one lakh each on their heads, police said, adding that the two had joined a Maoist outfit around five years ago.

