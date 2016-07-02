Man killed for trying to mediate between fighting couple

The couple on Friday involved in an argument and Burane tried to intervene. Flying into a rage, Sonawane hit him hard with a sickle, killing him on the spot. The couple on Friday involved in an argument and Burane tried to intervene. Flying into a rage, Sonawane hit him hard with a sickle, killing him on the spot.

A 27-year-old man was hacked to death with a sickle when he tried to intervene in a fight between a couple in Kasara town in Thane, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sahapur division, Vishal Thakur said Dalu Kalu Sonawane (35) attacked his brother-in- law Sandip Burane with a sickle, killing him on the spot.

Sonwane and Burane were both residents of Umbarmali village.



Police said the accused is a drunkard and because of it, the couple would often get into a fight. Burane would then intervene and broker a peace between the two.

The couple on Friday involved in an argument and Burane tried to intervene. Flying into a rage, Sonawane hit him hard with a sickle, killing him on the spot.

The body was sent for postmortem to the government hospital in Sahapur, police said. However, no arrest has been

made yet in connection with the case.

The accused, who has been booked under relevant sections of IPC, is at large, police said.

