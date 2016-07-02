Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Man killed for trying to mediate between fighting couple

Man killed for trying to mediate between fighting couple

Dalu Kalu Sonawane (35) attacked his brother-in- law Sandip Burane with a sickle, killing him on the spot.

By: PTI | Thane | Published: July 2, 2016 3:03:35 pm
murder, family murder, crime, thane, man killed, man killed thane, thane crime, thane news, india crime The couple on Friday involved in an argument and Burane tried to intervene. Flying into a rage, Sonawane hit him hard with a sickle, killing him on the spot.
Top News

A 27-year-old man was hacked to death with a sickle when he tried to intervene in a fight between a couple in Kasara town in Thane, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sahapur division, Vishal Thakur said Dalu Kalu Sonawane (35) attacked his brother-in- law Sandip Burane with a sickle, killing him on the spot.

Sonwane and Burane were both residents of Umbarmali village.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

Watch Video: What’s making news

Police said the accused is a drunkard and because of it, the couple would often get into a fight. Burane would then intervene and broker a peace between the two.

The couple on Friday involved in an argument and Burane tried to intervene. Flying into a rage, Sonawane hit him hard with a sickle, killing him on the spot.

The body was sent for postmortem to the government hospital in Sahapur, police said. However, no arrest has been
made yet in connection with the case.

The accused, who has been booked under relevant sections of IPC, is at large, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now