Man held in Rajasthan for ‘supporting’ Islamic State

A 41-year-old man was arrested from Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Wednesday for allegedly “actively supporting” the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Umesh Mishra claimed that Jameel Ahmad, an Assistant Financial Manager with a Dubai firm, had been allegedly funding the group “through various channels” since 2014. He said that Ahmad, who has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, had been under surveillance for “quite some time”. Ahmad had arrived in India a fortnight ago and was to return to Dubai in a few days. “…we confronted him with evidence in Sikar and he readily accepted. Subsequently, we brought him to Jaipur where he was further interrogated,’’ Mishra told the Indian Express. “He has been under the influence of the (IS) ideology for past four years but started financing them over the last two years.’’

Watch What Else Is making News

ATS sources claimed that Ahmad, who has been working in Dubai since 2003, allegedly contacted the IS through social media. They added that he “financially helped the IS in three-four middle-eastern countries” though substantial amounts collected from countries like India and Bangladesh. Sources said that the money was used for propagating the IS’s ideology, apart from financing the group.

ATS sources claimed that Ahmad, an accounting expert, sent money “through hawala… and other channels” to the IS. They said that Ahmad, an MBA graduate, is a computer savvy man fluent in English. Ahmad apparently had a “foothold” in Mumbai too, where he owns property. Officials said that they are investigating his mobile records while an ATS team has been sent to Mumbai to gather more evidence.

They added that Ahmad had hidden his radical leanings and activities from his wife and children.

The ATS had earlier arrested Indian Oil Corporation employee Sirajuddin from Jaipur in December last year for “working for the IS, publicizing its ideology and instigating the youth to join it’’.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App