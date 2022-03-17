Mamata says Bengal was offered controversial Pegasus spyware for just Rs 25 crore, 4-5 years ago

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the cyber-security company which developed Pegasus had approached the state police at least four to five years back with an offer to sell the controversial Israeli spyware for just Rs 25 crore, but she had turned down the offer when she came to know of it.

Banerjee also alleged that instead of using the spyware for the security of the country, it was used by the central government which she claimed purchased it, for “political” reasons against Judges and officials.

The Bengal CM had on Wednesday had disclosed in the Assembly that her government was offered Pegasus spyware which she had declined as it had the potential to encroach upon people’s privacy.

“They (NSO, the company which developed Pegasus) had approached everybody to sell their ware. They had approached our police too four-five years ago and offered to sell it for Rs 25 crore. I had the information, but I said that we did not require it,” Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

During her disclosure in the Assembly, the fiery leader had also claimed that the Andhra government “had it during Chandrababu (Naidu’s) time”.

However, the Telugu Desam Party refuted assertions made by her on Wednesday, that the then chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu had purchased the spyware during his tenure.

Also Read | Bengal CM gives enrolment hope to students back from Ukraine

“We have never purchased any Spyware. We never indulged in any illegal phone tapping,” said Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Reacting to Banerjee’s claim that the previous Chandrababu Naidu government purchased the Pegasus Spyware, Lokesh who was the then Minister for Information Technology in his father Chandrababu’s Cabinet, said “I don’t know whether she has indeed said that, and where and in which context. If she did say that, she is certainly misinformed.”

However, he said the software was offered to the state government.

“Yes, Pegasus offered to sell its Spyware to the AP government as well but we rejected it,” Lokesh said.

Had the government purchased the Spyware, there would be a record of it, he pointed out.

An international media consortium had reported last year that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a batch of pleas on the allegations of misuse of this spyware in India.