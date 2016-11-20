Malda: 2 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Badhapukur

Two persons were killed and another seriously injured when a lorry hit a motorbike in Badhapukur on National Highway 34 on Sunday, a police officer said.

One motorcyclist was killed on the spot while another died on way to hospital. Another pedestrian was seriously injured and rushed to Malda Medical College hospital, the officer said.

The incident sparked off violence in the area. Locals set fir to cars parked nearby and blocked the road for over two hours, the officer said.

Police were initially prevented from removing the body. A strong police contingent rushed to the area and lifted the road blockade, the officer said.

