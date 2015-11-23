Maharashtra warns oil firms: pumps don’t get fuel they pay for

In a letter issued on September 22, the controller, legal metrology department, directed the oil companies to upgrade their technology and processes to deliver accurate quantity of fuel or face criminal action for overcharging customers. In a letter issued on September 22, the controller, legal metrology department, directed the oil companies to upgrade their technology and processes to deliver accurate quantity of fuel or face criminal action for overcharging customers.

Maharashtra’s legal metrology department has threatened criminal action against state-owned oil companies Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for using “outdated technology” for measuring and dispensing fuel, as a result of which retail outlets receive less fuel while being forced to pay for the full quantity.

In a letter issued on September 22, the controller, legal metrology department, directed the oil companies to upgrade their technology and processes to deliver accurate quantity of fuel or face criminal action for overcharging customers. The Indian Express has reviewed a copy of the letter.

The letter was sent following a complaint from the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC), which said that at least 75 of its petrol pumps across the state had been receiving less fuel than ordered from the oil companies. Subsequent investigations by the legal metrology department found that oil companies were using outdated technology, due to which the retail outlets were getting less fuel.

The MSRTC is not alone. Petrol dealers across the country have made similar complaints.

For instance, on August 25, Kundanmal Service in Mumbai said it received less fuel from HPCL and even the density of the fuel failed the standard test. A complaint was filed with the legal metrology department, which accused the company of overcharging.

On July 3, Ashwani Attrish, secretary of Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Traders Association (UPPTA) wrote to T V Somanathan, joint secretary, Prime Minister’s Office, on several violations by the oil companies including overcharging customers through shortfall in delivery of fuel. The Indian Express has reviewed a copy of the letter.

In another instance, in July this year, during the re-calibration of towers of oil companies in Tamil Nadu, it was found that at least six terminals of oil companies were supplying less oil to the retail outlets. The re-calibration of towers was undertaken following an order of the legal metrology department of Tamil Nadu. To increase transparency in the delivery of fuel to retail outlets, the department has now made it mandatory for oil companies to calibrate their oil towers in the presence of the representatives of Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association.

“We have replied to the legal metrology department’s notice. The company is not responsible for fuel shortage once the outlet receives the fuel after checking the quality and quantity. We have been upgrading our fuel delivering technology from time to time,” said the official spokesperson of IOCL. HPCL and BPCL declined to comment on the issue.

According to the letter sent by the state metrology department, it had called a meeting of the heads of the three oil companies and the chief vigilance officer of MSRTC but was unable to reach a consensus.

“We had several meetings with oil companies and in spite of that we have seen very little progress towards upgradation of technology, calibration of underground tanks and installation of proper measuring instruments (flow meters) on tankers or retail outlets,” the letter said.

The metrology department has alleged that non-calibration of underground fuel tanks at the retail outlets, outdated technology used in the dispensing units and use of approximate measures for fuel tankers are the main reasons for incorrect supply of fuel.

“If a retail outlet receives less fuel, it sells less to consumers. If the companies do not upgrade their processes then the ultimate losers are the consumers,” said a senior officer of the metrology department. “The situation in some places such as Jalgaon in Maharashtra is so bad that you will find petrol pumps using hand pumps to dispense fuel,” the official added.

To curb this problem, the state government is now planning an advertisement campaign to warn customers of the malpractices by the companies and petrol dealers. The advertisement, according to the officer, is in the form of a disclaimer by the government which will be put up at every petrol pump in the state.

“The three points of the disclaimer are: the product you are buying is temperature dependent and depending on the temperature of the day you may get more or less, the technology currently in use is outdated, tamperable and the metrology department cannot guarantee accurate delivery of fuel less than five litres as the law does not provide for it,” said the officer.

