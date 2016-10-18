Maharashtra, Jharkhand CMs pay respects to martyrs at Shaurya Smarak in MP

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das visiting galleries at newly inaugurated War Memorial (Shaurya Smarak) in Bhopal on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI10_17_2016_000312B) Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das visiting galleries at newly inaugurated War Memorial (Shaurya Smarak) in Bhopal on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI10_17_2016_000312B)

Lauding construction of Shaurya Smarak by Madhya Pradesh Government, the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, said the move is an attempt to repay the debt of brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Both Devendra Fadnavis and Raghuvar Das along with their Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Smarak Monday evening and paid respects to the gallant martyrs and inspected the Smarak.

“Das said that Madhya Pradesh has undertaken praiseworthy and exemplary work through construction of Shaurya Smarak and is a unique effort to repay the debt of the brave soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for security of the country,” an official of the Public Relation Department said today.

The Maharashtra CM too praised the construction of the memorial by the Madhya Pradesh government.

It is an initiative for inculating the feeling of patriotism among citizens, the official said.

Fadnavis described the contents and structure of Shaurya Smarak as unique. This is very motivational, beautiful and of international level, he said.

All the three Chief Ministers inspected the open air theatre, gallery and the Dronacharya auditorium.

They also paid obeisance to Shaurya Raj Kalash which came from the villages of 284 Martyrs of Madhya Pradesh and paid tributes to martyrs at Shaurya Stambh, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App