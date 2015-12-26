Maharashtra IPS officer booked for rape in MP

A Maharashtra cadre IPS officer has been booked for allegedly raping an UPSC aspirant on pretext of marriage, police said on Friday

According to complaint filed by the Jabalpur-based victim, 2013 batch IPS officer raped her at a hotel in Tukoganj area in August this year after calling her to the city by promising to marry her, Superintendent of Police (East), OP Tripathi said.

The victim alleged that the accused later raped her on several occasions at various places, he said.

The IPS officer used to allegedly introduce the victim as his wife or fiancée wherever they stayed, but later reneged from his promise of marriage, Tripathi said.

The victim came in contact with the accused through Facebook while she was preparing for UPSC examination. The accused allegedly made advancements by saying that he will help her out with exam preparations, he said.

The case was lodged against the officer in Jabalpur under section 376 (rape) and 417 (cheating) of the IPC recently and has been transferred to Indore Police since the alleged incident took place here, Tripathi said.

Tukoganj Police Station In-charge, Dilip Singh Choudhry, said a detailed investigation is on into the matter.

“We will take appropriate action after probing the charges against him. We are also contacting senior officials of Maharashtra Police,” he added.

Update: The accused has informed that the complaint was caused by a misunderstanding. He is married to the woman. The case of alleged rape has been closed as recorded by the Ld Magistrate, Indore on 05.12.16.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App