Maharashtra has lowest recovery rate of stolen goods: NCRB

Maharashtra is the worst state in the country to recover stolen money or property. The state police’s recovery rate of stolen goods is one of the lowest in India, with only 5.1 per cent of stolen property ever found, revealed data from National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

The recovery rate for stolen goods in India stand at 16.4 per cent, with states like Tamil Nadu having a recovery rate of nearly 65.4 per cent. In India, property worth Rs 8210.45 crore was stolen in 2015, of which, 16.5 per cent was recovered.

Interestingly, Maharashtra accounts for nearly half of the total value of goods stolen in 2015. In 2015, goods worth Rs 4533.89 crore were stolen in Maharashtra. It is nearly 55 per cent of the value of total goods stolen in India. However, the recovery in terms of value stands at only Rs 232 crore in the state, which is 5.1 per cent of the total value of stolen goods.

State’s recovery rate has historically been low compared to the rest of the country. In 2014, the recovery rate was 10.5 per cent compared to 21 per cent for the rest of India. In 2010, it was 9.8 per cent compared to 28.9 per cent for India and in 2005, it was 13.7 per cent compared to the national average of 28.9 per cent.

There are eight states which have a recovery rate of more than 40 per cent. These are Tamil Nadu (65.4) Telangana (57.8) Punjab (56.2), Rajasthan (52.5), West Bengal (47.8), Andhra Pradesh (45.6), Arunachal Pradesh (41.5), Chhattisgarh (40.2).

“Maharashtra has the highest cases of theft in the country. It is difficult to probe each and every case and recover stolen property which could be one of the reasons for the low rate,” said a senior police officer.

