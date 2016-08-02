NOC hurdle set to be cleared, Dr B R Ambedkar volumes likely soon

Despite deciding to reprint Collected Works of Dr B R Ambedkar as part of his 125th birth anniversary celebrations, the Centre failed to do so as the Maharashtra government could not provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC). However, Maharashtra government is now close to reaching an agreement with Prakash Ambedkar, Dr Ambedkar’s grandson who holds the copyright for the English edition.

Sources said the Centre will be able to reprint it in a month.

The English edition of the Ambedkar’s writings, which the Ambedkar Foundation reprints on behalf of the Centre with an NOC from the Maharashtra government, ran into trouble when the NOC was withdrawn due to protest from Prakash Ambedkar. The Maharashtra government’s agreement with Prakash Ambedkar to publish Collected Works of Dr Ambedkar in English had lapsed and was not renewed. Maharashtra government withdrew the NOC in July 2014.

In response to an RTI filed by The Indian Express, the Foundation said that 20,000 copies of the English edition were published with an NOC from Maharashtra government and “all these copies were sold during 2013-14”. Since then the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, under Thawar Chand Gehlot, wrote at least half a dozen letters to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his predecessor Prithviraj Chavan, without any response, the Foundation claimed. Fadnavis forwarded these letters to state’s higher education department. In October last year, Gehlot also wrote to Prakash Ambedkar.

Reacting to the issue, Prakash Ambedkar said Monday, “Some things are to be decided by Maharashtra government, not me. Government is working on it and I hope there will be clarity soon….Today, I spoke to CM Devendra Fadnavis and he told me that he will decide the matter within a week.”

Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan also said that he’ll urge the government to make Dr Ambedkar’s writings available quickly.

Maharashtra’s Minister of Higher Education, Vinod Tawade, added: “We are at the final stage of (reaching an) agreement. We will soon finish it and in a month the reprinting of volumes will be possible.”

When The Indian Express visited the Ambedkar Foundation’s office, neither English nor Hindi edition of the publication was available. “We receive calls demanding these publications almost every alternate day, but we don’t have a single set of these volumes ,” said a senior official .

