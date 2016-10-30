Maharashtra government announces Rs 15 lakh aid to kin of martyred BSF jawan

BSF jawan Nitin Koli. (File photo) BSF jawan Nitin Koli. (File photo)

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced Rs 15 lakh financial aid to kin of BSF jawan Nitin Subhash Koli who was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Macchil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. 28-year-old constable Koli, hailing from Dudhgaon village Sangli in Maharashtra, was martyred yesterday in firing by Pakistani security forces. Koli had joined BSF in 2008 and is survived by his wife and two sons aged four years and two years.

“I salute our brave martyr Nitin Koli from Sangli who lost his life protecting our nation. We stand by his family in their tough time,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

“We have taken a decision to provide financial aid of Rs 15 lakh to the family of our martyred soldier,” he told media. After the news broke out of Koli being killed, villagers from Dudhgoan yesterday decided not to celebrate Diwali.

