Liquor consumption drops 20-25% in Maharashtra

The consumption of alcohol has dropped in Maharashtra after the government announced demonetisation on November 8. State’s Excise Commissioner V Radha said Tuesday that the consumption trends since November 8 indicated that there had been a 20-25 per cent drop in consumption of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

Watch what else is making news:

On the other hand, the consumption of country liquor during the corresponding period has gone up by 5-7 per cent. The country liquor is a far cheaper drink as compared to IMFL.

Meanwhile, Excise Minister Chandrasekhar Bavankule said the government has decided to give villagers

the option of voting for shifting liquor shops outside human habitation in villages. “The gram sabha will now have the option of pushing out liquor shops at least 100 metres beyond habitated areas with 10 hutments. The gram sabha will have to pass a resolution with at least 50% majority to this effect,” said Bavankule. Villagers already have the option of voting for closure of liquor shops. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App