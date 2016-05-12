Kashmir: Ex-militant injured in bear attack

Liaquat Shah was attacked by a bear outside his house. Liaquat Shah was attacked by a bear outside his house.

Liaquat Hussain Shah, the 57-year-old former militant whose return from Pakistan and arrest by the Special Cell of Delhi Police made headlines, was injured in a bear attack on Wednesday.

Shah, a resident of Dardpora village of Kupwara’s Lolab valley, had left home to graze cattle. But on his way, he was attacked by a bear and seriously injured. “He (Shah) was injured Wednesday morning,” Station House Officer Farooz Ahmad told The Indian Express. “His house is in the foothills of a mountain. He was just outside his house when the bear attacked him,” he said.

Shah, who had crossed over to Pakistan in 1993 for arms training, was arrested by Delhi Police in 2013 when he was returning to Kashmir via Nepal under the J&K government’s rehabilitation plan for the militants who crossed over in early 90s.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had claimed they had foiled a terror plot by arresting Shah. However, the state government said he was returning to the Valley under the rehabilitation policy. Shah was later released after NIA probed the case and gave him a clean chit.

