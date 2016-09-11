Left win in JNU polls victory of ‘discarded ideology’: Kiren Rijiju

File PhoitioUnion Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi (Source: PTI/file) File PhoitioUnion Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi (Source: PTI/file)

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Sunday credited the victory of ABVP in Delhi University Students Union polls to the “fresh minded” students of the varsity and the win of Left candidates in JNU due to students who are “romanticised by a discarded ideology”.

Rijiju’s comments came while reacting to results of the two premier educational institutions in the national capital where results of the students union elections were declared Saturday.

“Yes, bcause (sic) fresh minded DU students are insulated from getting romanticised by a faulty obsolete & discarded ideology,” he tweeted.

Rijiju also tweeted a picture of a newspaper headline which says that the Delhi University students embraced right wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students’ body of RSS, and the Jawaharlal Nehru University students ensured victory of Left Unity (AISA-SFI alliance).

AISA is the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxism-Leninist) and SFI is the student body of CPI-M. In Delhi University, the posts of President, Vice President and Secretary were won by ABVP candidates and the fourth post of Joint Secretary was won by the candidate of NSUI, the student wing of Congress party. All four key posts in JNU were won by Left Unity candidates.

