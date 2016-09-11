Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Left win in JNU polls victory of ‘discarded ideology’: Kiren Rijiju

Left win in JNU polls victory of ‘discarded ideology’: Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju's comments came while reacting to results of the two premier educational institutions in the national capital where results of the students union elections were declared

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 11, 2016 4:22:21 pm
Kiren Rijiju, ABVP, jnu, jnu delhi high court, kanhaiya kumar, Umar Khalid, kanhaiya kumar bail, umar khalid bail, kanhaiya kumar umar khalid bail, JNU students bail, kanhaiya sedition bail, umar khalid sedition bail, delhi news, jnu news, india news File PhoitioUnion Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi  (Source: PTI/file)
Top News

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Sunday credited the victory of ABVP in Delhi University Students Union polls to the “fresh minded” students of the varsity and the win of Left candidates in JNU due to students who are “romanticised by a discarded ideology”.

Rijiju’s comments came while reacting to results of the two premier educational institutions in the national capital where results of the students union elections were declared Saturday.

“Yes, bcause (sic) fresh minded DU students are insulated from getting romanticised by a faulty obsolete & discarded ideology,” he tweeted.

Rijiju also tweeted a picture of a newspaper headline which says that the Delhi University students embraced right wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students’ body of RSS, and the Jawaharlal Nehru University students ensured victory of Left Unity (AISA-SFI alliance).

AISA is the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxism-Leninist) and SFI is the student body of CPI-M. In Delhi University, the posts of President, Vice President and Secretary were won by ABVP candidates and the fourth post of Joint Secretary was won by the candidate of NSUI, the student wing of Congress party. All four key posts in JNU were won by Left Unity candidates.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now