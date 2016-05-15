Two detained for Kota student’s death

The mess Prakash and Sandeep were returning from when they were attacked. (Source: Express photo) The mess Prakash and Sandeep were returning from when they were attacked. (Source: Express photo)

Two days after 19-year-old Satya Prakash, a medical aspirant from Gonama village in Bihar’s Nawada district was stabbed to death in Kota’s coaching hub, allegedly by members of the ‘Bihar Tigers’ gang, police said the attack was a result of “friction” between two factions of the gang. Two minors have been detained in connection with the case, said Kota SP Sawai Singh Godara.

Police officials told The Indian Express that ‘Bihar Tigers’ was formed by some students from the state, who lured other students from Bihar by promising “protection” in exchange for money.

“Some time ago, Bihar Tigers split up into two factions, and each marked its territory in Jawahar Nagar, Vidya Nagar and Mahaveer Nagar areas, prime coaching hubs of the town,” said Ashok Kumar, ASI at Mahaveer Nagar police station, where the case is being probed. “Though we are still unclear about the exact cause of attack, Prakash allegedly owed allegiance to the rival group.”

Meanwhile, eyewitness Bhuvnesh Gupta, 31, who took Prakash to hospital after the attack has recorded his statement.

“Around 8.15pm, I heard someone screaming in the lane outside my home. I rushed out and saw about 100 people, all aged between 16-18 years, thrashing a boy. The attackers had iron rods, machetes and knives. I immediately called police and they said they will reach the spot in five minutes,” said Gupta, who lives in Mahaveer Nagar and runs the Calibre IT and Management Institute in Talwandi. On hearing the police siren, the group fled the spot, he said. Police took Sandeep — Prakash’s friend — to a hospital and he is now out of danger.

“Just as I was returning home, I heard another scream from the lane parallel to my house. When I rushed there I saw Prakash lying on his stomach, with a stab wound on his back. He was still breathing. He had fled from his attackers, but had passed out in the adjoining lane. My friend and I put him in my car and drove to a hospital, seven minutes away. Through the journey, he kept saying ‘Bhaiya main nahi bachunga (I won’t survive)’,” said Gupta.

Prakash and Sandeep were reportedly “returning from Gupta mess in Mahaveer Nagar when they were attacked”.

“When we reached the hospital, Prakash was taken to the Emergency ward and administered blood. An hour later, he passed away in the operation theatre,” he said.

The group which attacked them is allegedly led by one Abhishek Tiwari, who has been named in the FIR. A case has been registered against ten named and 15 unnamed persons.

