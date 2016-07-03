Kolkata receives monsoon’s first downpour, incessant rainfall

A man rides a bicycle as it rains in Kolkata, India. (Source: AP) A man rides a bicycle as it rains in Kolkata, India. (Source: AP)

The metropolis received the monsoon’s first downpour this season with incessant rains since morning on July 3, as the MeT department forecast more rains tomorrow.

The day temperatures in Kolkata came down sharply to 28.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, as the city received 29.8 mm rain.

The maximum rainfall of 68.6 mm was recorded at sea resort town of Digha in 24 hours since 8.30 AM yesterday.

Day temperatures were below normal in almost all parts of West Bengal. Burdwan recorded the highest at 32.4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has forecast heavy rains for the next two days in sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

In the Gangetic West Bengal, the forecast is of generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rains or thundershowers.

