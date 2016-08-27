Birati: Two boys, mother injured in acid attack

TWO MINOR boys and their mother sustained injuries in an acid attack near Birati railway station in North-24 Parganas district on Friday. One person has been arrested.

Police said locals who witnessed the incident beat up the attacker, Dilip Karmakar (50).

He was later arrested by Nimta police.

The woman, identified as Geeta Kaushal (32), and her sons Surojit (8) and Rakesh (10), were allegedly attacked on Friday afternoon near the station. They are currently admitted in a government hospital in Birati.

Initial investigation revealed Dilip was an associate of Geeta’s husband Ranjit Kaushal. Police said Dilip was a regular visitor to their house in Birati railway quarters and was allegedly trying to become friendly with Geeta. When Geeta told this to Kaushal, the family severed their ties with Dilip.

The attack was probably the result of this, police said, adding the boys’ father works outside the state.

