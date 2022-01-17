Kerala logs 22,946 fresh Covid-19 cases

Kerala continued to register a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases on Monday, as it reported 22,946 fresh cases, taking the total caseload to 53,92,652.

According to the official figures, the growth rate of new virus cases shot up by 182 percent as compared to the number of cases reported in the previous week – from January 10 to 16.

The death toll in the state reached 50,904 with 72 more virus related deaths, the state health department said. While 18 deaths were recorded over the last few days, 54 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

The district of Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases at 5,863. It was followed by Ernakulam with 4,100 cases and Kozhikode with 2,043 cases.

Out of the 69,373 samples tested by the state in the past 24 hours, it was found that 181 people reached the state from outside.

While 22,179 contracted the disease from their contacts, indicating rampant community spread of the virus. The source of infection of 442 people is yet to be traced.

According to the official data, 76.98 percent of the targeted population in the state have received both doses of vaccination. The number of recovered people on Monday stood at 5,280, taking the total recoveries to 52,28,710.