Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Kerala: Four CPI(M) workers injured in clash with BJP activists     

Kerala: Four CPI(M) workers injured in clash with BJP activists     

In the run up to the May 16 assembly polls, rival party workers have clashed in various parts of the state.

By: PTI | Kannur | Published: April 17, 2016 2:41:13 pm
Google Maps Google Maps
Related News

Four CPI(M) activists were injured, one of them critically, in a clash between their party workers and BJP activists at Vannathimoola in Kannur on Sunday, police said.

The seriously injured person, who suffered deep cut wounds on his knees, was shifted to Manipal Hospital in Karnataka for treatment, while the other three were admitted to the cooperative hospital in Kannur, they said.

A search was on to nab the culprits, police said, adding a case has been registered under IPC 307 (attempt to murder).

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

In the run up to the May 16 assembly polls, rival party workers have clashed in various parts of the state.

On March 15, a Youth Congress worker was hacked to death allegedly by DYFI workers at Evoor in Alapuzha

BJP and CPI(M) workers had clashed in Thiruvananthapuram district on March 14, leaving at least 30 injured, including former Kerala BJP chief V Muraleedharan.

An RSS worker was hacked to death last month in Pappinesseri and a BJP worker escaped with serious injuries in Panur, both in Kannur district, after they were attacked allegedly by CPI(M) workers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now