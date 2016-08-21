Kanhaiya, two others seek regular bail in sedition case: Court asks police to file response

JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar

A DELHI court Saturday asked Delhi Police Special Cell to file its response to the bail plea of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and two other students, who are facing charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy. Police have been asked to file their reply by August 26.

The other two students seeking bail are Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya. All three students, who are out on interim bail, have moved the trial court for regular bail.

Kanhaiya moved the sessions court after the Delhi High Court, on August 17, refused his application for regular bail and asked him to move the sessions court. The high court had granted him interim bail on March 2 for six months, which is scheduled to expire on September 1.

While granting interim bail to Khalid and Bhattacharya on March 18, the trial court had observed that the role attributed to Kumar does not appear to be different from the allegations levelled against the two accused. The court had granted the relief to the duo after they furnished a personal bond of

Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount. The court ordered that they be released on bail till September 19. It had also directed Khalid and Bhattacharya not to leave Delhi without permission during the period of interim bail, and make themselves available before the investigating officer as and when required for the purpose of the probe.

Kumar was arrested on February 12 on sedition charges in connection with an event on February 9, where anti-national slogans were allegedly raised on campus. The other two were arrested later.

(with PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App