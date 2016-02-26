Senior officer in J&K govt killed in an accident in Doda district



Senior officer in J&K govt Kalyan Singh died in a road accident in Doda district. (Photo credit: Google map) Senior officer in J&K govt Kalyan Singh died in a road accident in Doda district. (Photo credit: Google map)

A senior officer in the Jammu and Kashmir government along with his wife was among three people killed in a road accident in hilly Doda district on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Kalyan Singh, a 2001 batch Kashmir Administrative Service Officer posted as additional secretary R&B (Roads and Buildings) Department, his wife Arti Devi and mother-in-law Uma Devi. Kalyan Singh’s brother-in-law Winkle Singh was injured and his condition was stated to be serious.

Police said that Kalyan Singh along with other victims was carrying the body of his father to his native village Jodhpur in Doda district from Jammu when their Swift car rolled down into a nullah nearly 300 ft below the road at Khaleni.

Sources said that Kalyan Singh along with other family members was travelling in the ambulance carrying the body of his father. Enroute, he shifted into the car as there were too many people travelling in the ambulance.

Kalyan Singh had served in Doda district in various capacities including Block Development Officer and Sub Divisional Magistrate at Bhaderwah, besides Chief Executive Officer of Bhaderwah Development Authority. He has also served as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu. A people friendly officer, he had to his credit developing Bhaderwah as tourist hub.

The news about his death came as a shock in the district, with local politicians and social organizations expressing grief over the accident. Sitting Daleep Singh Parihar and Shakti Raj Parihar, both sitting BJP MLAs of Bhaderwah and Doda respectively, Congress MLA Naresh Gupta, PDP general secretary Mehboob Iqbal, former Congress MLA M S Niaz were among many who mourned the death of Kalyan Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App