Monday, August 27, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
Kairana exodus: RSS Chief Bhagwat says news of displacement in today’s time is painful

The RSS chief said fear and pessimism among Hindus was at its peak during Shivaji's time due to repeated invasions by outsiders.

By: PTI | Jodhpur | Published: June 20, 2016 8:46:17 am
kairana, kairana hindus, kairana issue, rss, mohan bhagwat, mohan bhagwat rss, hindus in fear, shivaji, shivaji maharaj, hindu king shivaji RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat during the Shradhanjali Sabha to mark the Third anniversary of flash floods at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, in New Delhi on Friday (Representational image). PTI Photo by Kamal Singh
Amid the row over alleged migration of Hindus from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the news of displacement in today’s time is “painful and disturbing”.

“The news of displacement form several parts of the country is painful and disturbing. It is our responsibility to remove pessimism from the hearts of such people and instill the feeling that this country is ours, this land is ours,” he said.

Bhagwat was addressing a congregation of Swayamsevaks at Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Lal Sagar, in Jodhpur today to celebrate ‘Hindu Samrajya Diwas’ to mark the day Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji was coronated.

“But Shivaji united the Hindus and instilled a feeling of nationalism and sacrifice in them,” he said.

Maintaining that the Maratha king needed to be emulated, Bhagwat said the RSS has been striving to strengthen and unite the community like Shivaji did during his time.

He said the diversity in the world is inevitable and has to be accepted, but the objective of the system is to work tirelessly and consistently for the uplift of all the sections without bias.

