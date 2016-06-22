Uttar Pradesh: Amid ‘exodus’ row, trader shot at in Shamli

BJP MP Hukum Singh, who had raised the issue of “exodus” following extortion threats and other crimes and released a list of families who migrated, reached the spot with party MLA Suresh Rana. BJP MP Hukum Singh, who had raised the issue of “exodus” following extortion threats and other crimes and released a list of families who migrated, reached the spot with party MLA Suresh Rana.

Amid the controversy over “exodus” of families from Kairana and Kandhla in UP’s Shamli district, bike-borne miscreants fired at a shopowner in Shamli city on Tuesday morning.

Kamal Kumar (40), who was at his medical store in Kotwali police station area at the time of attack, escaped unhurt. He had lodged a case nearly three months ago, stating that he had received extortion calls for Rs 10 lakh. Police had then identified four persons, including two jailed gangsters, as those behind the threat calls. Kumar had been provided security, but it was withdrawn after the accused were identified and two of them were sent to jail.

BJP MP Hukum Singh, who had raised the issue of “exodus” following extortion threats and other crimes and released a list of families who migrated, reached the spot with party MLA Suresh Rana. BJP has threatened to launch an agitation if the assailants are not arrested within two days.

SHO Satish Rai, Kotwali police station, told The Indian Express that around 10 am Tuesday, three youths on a bike reached Kumar’s shop and started firing at him. Kamal ran inside and the assailants fled, said Rai. Circle Officer Nishank Sharma said Kamal had told them that he had received another threat call on June 16, but he did not inform police. They are collecting more information about the threat call, he said.

Ghanshyam Das, president of traders’ body Sanyukt Uddyog Vyapar Mandal said the DM and the SP had sought three days’ time to arrest the accused.

“If they fail, we will decide our next step,” he said, adding that they have demanded that a police outpost be set up where the firing took place.

