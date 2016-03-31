K G Suresh is new IIMC head

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)

After weeks of speculation, the government on Wednesday appointed journalist K G Suresh as the new Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

Suresh, currently serving as Senior Consulting Editor with DD News, will have a tenure of three years from the day he assumes office. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) cleared his appointment.

Suresh, who was earlier with news agency Press Trust of India, has also served as Senior Fellow with New Delhi-based think tank Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), as its editor for website and in-house publications. The post of IIMC DG fell vacant last November after Sunit Tandon completed his tenure.

After a selection process, the IB ministry forwarded Suresh’s name. But his candidature hit a roadblock after the Cabinet Secretariat reportedly opposed it, citing Suresh’s lack of “administrative experience”. The ministry’s view, however, appears to have prevailed with the ACC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App