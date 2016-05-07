JNU student Umar Khalid granted permission to visit Kolkata

JNU student Umar Khalid. JNU student Umar Khalid.

JNU student Umar Khalid, facing sedition charge for allegedly raising anti-India slogans at the university campus here in February, was today granted permission by a Delhi court to travel to Kolkata to attend a panel discussion.

Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh allowed Khalid to travel to the city from May 20 to 23 to attend panel discussion organised by Bastar Solidarity Network (Kolkata Chapter). As per the application, the discussion will be held on May 21 in Muktangan Hall, Kolkata.

Khalid, along with another varsity student Anirban Bhattacharya, was granted interim bail for six months by the court on March 18 on the ground of parity with co-accused and JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar in the case. In its bail order, the court had directed Umar and Anirban not to leave Delhi without its permission during the period of interim bail and to make themselves available before the investigating officer as and when required for the purpose of the probe.

Umar and Anirban had surrendered to the police on the intervening night of February 23-24 after which they were arrested. Earlier, Kanhaiya was granted six-month interim bail by the high court on March 2. Police had arrested Umar and Anirban over a controversial event at JNU on February 9.

The duo had returned to the JNU campus on February 21 after going missing since February 12. Delhi Police had issued a look-out notice on February 20 against Umar, Anirban and three other students — Rama Naga, Ashutosh Kumar and Anant Prakash.

