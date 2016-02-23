2,000 liquor bottles, 3,000 condoms found daily at JNU, says BJP MLA

In perhaps the most bizarre comments on the JNU controversy so far, BJP MLA from Ramgarh in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, Gyandev Ahuja, on Monday said that daily 50,000 pieces of bones, 3,000 used condoms, 500 used abortion injections, 10,000 cigarette “pieces”, among other things, are found at JNU, where girls and boys dance naked at cultural programmes.
Leading a march on Monday in Alwar “against traitors” Ahuja said: “I want to put before you the facts, which have come through social media and television channels. When Maa Durga’s Ashtami is celebrated, they celebrate Mahishasura’s Jayanti.” He then proceeded to list the “facts”, reading from a page: “2,000 Indian and foreign liquor bottles are found daily in JNU. More than 10,000 butts of cigarettes and 4,000 pieces of beedis are found. 50,000 big and small pieces of bones are found. 2,000 wrappers of chips and namkeen are found, and so are 3,000 used condoms — the misdeeds they commit with our sisters and daughters there. And 500 used abortion injections are also found.”
- Give cow smugglers 2-4 slaps, tie them to a tree and inform police: BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja
- From condoms in JNU to defending Alwar’s cow vigilantes: BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja’s many controversies
- After condom remark, Rajasthan BJP MLA now says rapes happen everyday in JNU
- 3,000-condoms-at-JNU remark: Will give evidence, says BJP MLA
- Twitterati can’t get over BJP MLA’s condom count at JNU
- Thousands of liquor bottles, used condoms found on JNU campus every day: BJP MLA
Recently, Kailash Chaudhary, another BJP MLA had called for hanging Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App