2,000 liquor bottles, 3,000 condoms found daily at JNU, says BJP MLA

New Delhi: Police personnel guard at the entrance of JNU where students are agitating, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Police personnel guard at the entrance of JNU where students are agitating, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

In perhaps the most bizarre comments on the JNU controversy so far, BJP MLA from Ramgarh in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, Gyandev Ahuja, on Monday said that daily 50,000 pieces of bones, 3,000 used condoms, 500 used abortion injections, 10,000 cigarette “pieces”, among other things, are found at JNU, where girls and boys dance naked at cultural programmes.

Leading a march on Monday in Alwar “against traitors” Ahuja said: “I want to put before you the facts, which have come through social media and television channels. When Maa Durga’s Ashtami is celebrated, they celebrate Mahishasura’s Jayanti.” He then proceeded to list the “facts”, reading from a page: “2,000 Indian and foreign liquor bottles are found daily in JNU. More than 10,000 butts of cigarettes and 4,000 pieces of beedis are found. 50,000 big and small pieces of bones are found. 2,000 wrappers of chips and namkeen are found, and so are 3,000 used condoms — the misdeeds they commit with our sisters and daughters there. And 500 used abortion injections are also found.”

Recently, Kailash Chaudhary, another BJP MLA had called for hanging Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App