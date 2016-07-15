Jharkhand: Another tribal woman ‘sells’ her baby, govt launches probe

Another case of a tribal woman selling her baby within hours of birth, allegedly for money, has come to light. The incident was reported at Chakulia in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) district.

While the child has been returned to the woman, the district administration has begun an inquiry against the Community Health Centre staff following allegations that they played mediator in the alleged deal. The police, too, are probing the role of the paramedical staff.

According to the police, the woman, aged around 40, was admitted to Kamarigoda CHC in Chakulia Block on July 12 morning. She delivered a boy around noon. By evening, a couple from Jamshedpur came to the CHC and took away the child, allegedly for Rs 2,000.

Following reports in the local media, the administration took action. “The couple was contacted. They said they returned the child to the mother today… We are probing whether the paramedical staff of the CHC was involved,” said officer-in-charge (Chakulia) Vinod Paswan.

Paswan added that the woman, who has four children, had to fend for herself as her husband was an alcoholic. The couple who took away the child are said to be distant relatives of the mother. It was alleged that an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) had called up the couple.

Confirming that an inquiry had been launched into the role of the ANMs, both current and former, Civil Surgeon (Jamshedpur) Dr S K Jha said: “Prima facie, what is being said is that the woman did not want to have this child… On the other hand, a childless couple had asked the staff to inform if they came across a woman who wanted to give away her child owing to financial difficulties. When the child was born on Tuesday, it is alleged that one of the staff called the couple. They took the child after paying some money.”

Member, Child Welfare Committee (Jamshedpur), Prabha Jaiswal, said: “The couple who took away the child had registered online for adoption. It seems that they also got in touch with the hospital staff. As far as allegations of money changing hands are concerned, they must have given it to her to buy clothes, etc.”

In June, a Sabar tribal (primitive tribal group) in East Singhbhum had given away two sons (aged three months and three years) as he could not fend for them. However, the children were returned. In another case, a Birhor woman sold her child for Rs 2,000 in Ramgarh. This child was also returned to the mother.

