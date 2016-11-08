Jessop factory fire: CID moves court for arrest warrant against Pawan Ruia

Jessop factory workers stand next to a CID vehicle in Kolkata. (Source: Subham Dutta) Jessop factory workers stand next to a CID vehicle in Kolkata. (Source: Subham Dutta)

WITH RUIA Group chairman Pawan Kumar Ruia having skipped four summons from the CID in connection with recurring fires at his company’s Jessop factory in Dum Dum, the agency finally moved court for an arrest warrant against him on Monday. “He is just trying to delay the matter and thereby consider all possible options before that. We hope he appears and cooperates with us,” said a source in the agency.

The CID’s plea was heard by a Barrackpore court. According to sources, Ruia’s lawyer had argued that the matter was subjudice, while the investigating agency argued that Ruia was “not cooperating” with its officers. After hearing both sides, the court reserved its order for Tuesday. The CID had first summoned Ruia to its headquarters on October 26, but he failed to appear. On the same day, the Calcutta High Court refused to quash the FIR in connection with the case in which Ruia is also named.

Ruia had moved the High Court seeking quashing of the case filed against him, claiming he is not the chairman of Jessop and he is “neither the director nor a shareholder, or an occupier of Jessop and Co Ltd or any of its premises”. While refusing to stay the CID probe into the complaint against Ruia, the high court had asked police not to take any coercive measure against the industrialist so long as he cooperates with the sleuths. After he failed to appear on October 28 too, the CID team had said they will issue a third notice and “on failure to respond even then, we will move court and seek arrest warrant” against him.

However, when he did not turn up once again, the CID issued him a fourth notice to appear on November 2, which he did not do either. Sources said Ruia had been in regular touch with the sleuths through his representative and had submitted a medical certificate stating that he had been ill.

