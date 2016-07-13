Jat violence probe: Four days left, zero complaints in hand

THE TWO-MEMBER Commission of Inquiry constituted by the Haryana government to probe into the violence during the Jat quota agitation, and the events leading up to it, has not received any complaint about episodes of violence and destruction. The 30-day deadline for filing complaints ends Saturday.

At least 30 people had died and more than 300 injured during the agitations that took place between February 18 and 23 in various districts. Property worth crores was damaged.

On June 17, the commission headed by Justice S N Jha, former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan High Courts, and comprising former IPS officer N C Padhi, a former union secretary (security), put out a public notice inviting people to file complaints “supported by affidavit sworn by the victim or any person acquainted with the facts” within 30 days.

On Tuesday, confirming that no complaint has been received until now, Justice Jha said this is especially problematic because the commission is not empowered to conduct “independent investigation”. “We can only investigate on the basis of complaints or allegations submitted to us…we cannot initiate an inquiry on our own,” he told the media at the commission’s office in Gurgaon Tuesday evening.

He said the commission has till date received only a CD, through post, which will serve as “proof”. “We have not yet seen its (CD’s) contents. We have to wait until July 16, when the deadline for filing complaints ends, and then look at everything we have received,” he said.

