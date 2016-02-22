Jat leaders in Rajasthan extend support to quota stir in Haryana

A section of Jat community leaders in Rajasthan on Sunday extended support to the ongoing reservation protests in Haryana, demanding that the Manohar Lal Khattar government grant them reservation at the earliest, even as reports poured in from the border districts of Rajasthan witnessing minor instances of road and rail traffic blockade.

“There has been gross injustice with Jats of Haryana and they deserve reservation in the state,” said former minister in Rajasthan government and Jat leader Chaudhary Hari Singh, talking to The Indian Express. Nearly a dozen big and small Jat organisations came together on Sunday to extend support to their community in the neighbouring state.

“The statements by (BJP MP Raj Kumar) Saini (opposing Jat reservation) have immensely hurt the sentiments of the community and the BJP should apologise for it,” Singh said.

He said that he was contacted by Jat leaders in Haryana and the Jats of Rajasthan then decided to support the agitation. “Haryana Jat leaders have been contacting people in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states – UP leaders are already with them — so we decided to extend symbolic support to them at this point,” Singh said.

Rajasthan Jat Students Union state president Ramawtar Pasaniya said: “Over the past couple of days, we have been mobilising Jat organisations in the state and have constituted a 15-member zila sangharsh samiti in 21 districts, including Jhujhunu, Churu, Nagaur, Alwar, Bharatpur etc. which includes political and non-political persons.”

“In Rajasthan, we undertook a peaceful agitation and reservation was granted to us. But in Haryana, bringing out the Army sent a wrong message, it shouldn’t have been done,” he added. Singh said that if the issue is not addressed soon, they would march to Haryana to press for the demands.

However, Rajaram Meel, a towering Jat figure in Rajasthan who leads the Rajasthan Jat Mahasabha said: “We have extended full moral support to the just demand of Haryana Jats but have not considered going to Haryana to meet them or for any other reason.”

Meanwhile, the bordering districts of Churu, Bharatpur and Dholpur reported minor instances of disruption of road and rail traffic.

Bharatpur district collector Ravi Jain said: “The Bharatpur-Mathura road is still blocked by over 100 persons of the Jat community while the railway line has also been blocked near Dhormi. We are trying to talk to them and are hopeful of clearing the people by night.” Earlier in the day, the Jats briefly halted the rail and road traffic in parts of Nadbai, Bharatpur.

“There are protests on the other side of the border, but not in Alwar. However, we are keeping a close watch,” said Alwar collector Muktanand Agarwal. Dholpur SP Rajesh Singh said there have been no protests by Jats in the district.

