Jat agitation: In Gurgaon, protesters burn ticket counter, waiting room, block major highways

On the third day of the Jat agitation in Gurgaon, routine life in the city was disrupted as several areas around the national and state highways were blocked by protesters. A waiting room and a ticket counter near the railway line at Dhankot village and Basai railway station were also set on fire by agitators.

Appealing to protesters, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said, “If you burn it… the present infrastructure has to be re-strengthened… Please do not block roads and railway tracks.”

With prohibitory orders imposed in the city for two days now, around 1,500 police personnel have been deployed — including 500 from the Rapid Action Force and the Central Reserve Police Force. Several personnel, along with 12 ACP rank officials, have been deployed at the Delhi-Gurgaon border area, and intersections such as the NH-8.

Share This Article Related Article Maratha Bandh brings Pune to a grinding halt

Maratha Bandh brings Pune to a grinding halt Jats begin fresh quota stir as Haryana goes on alert

Jats begin fresh quota stir as Haryana goes on alert Jat agitation: Centre announces panel on Jat demand for quota, Haryana to bring Bill for OBC status

Jat agitation: Centre announces panel on Jat demand for quota, Haryana to bring Bill for OBC status Gurgaon: Sec 144 imposed as protests choke highways, roads

Gurgaon: Sec 144 imposed as protests choke highways, roads Jat agitation LIVE: Haryana CM Khattar heckled in Rohtak; Rajnath Singh meets PM Modi

Jat agitation LIVE: Haryana CM Khattar heckled in Rohtak; Rajnath Singh meets PM Modi Jat agitation spreads to Gurgaon as protesters block major roads

Police Commissioner Navdeep Singh Virk said, “Gurgaon has been peaceful today. The Dhankot incident is very minor. People need not worry about their safety. Law and order will be maintained.”

Due to the protests, over 10,000 trucks carrying food supplies were stranded. Sources said this could lead to a possible price hike of essential commodities such as milk and vegetables.

“Container depots are shut as trucks are waiting to load and unload import-export cargo. Many loaded trucks have been burnt by agitators,” said a city-based transporter.

Ashwini Sharma, secretary of Transport Association, Gurgaon, said, “We will have to pay penalty to companies if their goods are not delivered on time. But we are also concerned about our drivers. Though it is too early to quote a figure, the losses are in crores for Gurgaon transporters.”

An advisory issued by the administration stated, “…All private schools requested to consider remaining closed on Monday as well. Government schools have a holiday on Monday on account of Ravidass Jayanti.”

Another advisory issued late Sunday, stated “No safety issues (anticipated). All Jat leaders across party lines have agreed to withdraw protests. All industrial establishments may open and operate… Schools and colleges to remain closed on Monday.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App