Jan-Dhan Yojana: 19.5 crore accounts in 15 months

Having launched its flagship financial inclusion mission— Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) on August 28, 2014, the government has opened 19.5 crore accounts over the last 15 months which hold an aggregate sum of Rs 27,696 cr.

Among major states, MP had the lowest deposit per account on an average. The average amount in the accounts is a low of Rs 670.

11.89 cr accounts or 60.9 per cent out of the total accounts were opened in the rural areas.

2.97 cr is the number of accounts opened in Uttar Pradesh which is leading , with 15 per cent of the total accounts. These accounts had an aggregate of Rs 4,145 crore deposited in them

West Bengal and Rajasthan followed up with 1.69 crore and 1.54 crore accounts opened under the mission till December 9, 2015.

Among the major states, Punjab comes on top when it comes to amount deposited per account. Against a national average of Rs 1,419 deposited in each account, the average deposit per account stood at Rs 2,902 in Punjab.

Haryana comes next to Punjab in terms of average deposit. With a total of Rs 1,156 crore in 50 lakh accounts, the average amount per account stood at Rs 2,310.

