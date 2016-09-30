Jammu: Pakistan resort to firing in Akhnoor sector along LoC, no casualties reported

The firing, which started around 12.30 am, lasted for an hour. However, there had been no loss of life or property. (Source: Google maps) The firing, which started around 12.30 am, lasted for an hour. However, there had been no loss of life or property. (Source: Google maps)

Pakistani troops resorted to small arms fire at Chapriyal and Samwan under the jurisdiction of Jourian police post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector late on Thursday night. The firing, which started around 12.30 am, lasted for an hour. However, there had been no loss of life or property.

This has been the third incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan after India’s surgical strikes on terrorist launching pads along the LoC. Earlier, during the wee hours of Thursday, it had resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling at Kalal in Nowshera sector of Rajouri and Balnoi in Mendhar.

Under the cover of Pakistani firing, a group of terrorists had managed to sneak into India through Balnoi, but they were intercepted by security forces and police in the forests at Sagra village on Thursday afternoon. Since Thursday night, there has been no firing from terrorists, but security forces and police are continuing with their cordon, sources said.

Meanwhile, villagers living along the border in Jammu are in panic after the state government sounded an alert and closed schools in over 300 villages near the LoC, asking villagers to stay ready for evacuation. Of the nearly 300 villages in the five border districts-Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Pooch- 120 fall along the border and the others along the LoC.

Deputy Commissioners of all the five districts have been asked to put in place a contingency plan for evacuation of people in the event of firing and shelling by Pakistani troops, official sources told The Indian Express, adding that so far, they had not evacuated anyone.

Though except for Jourian in Akhnoor, there had been no firing from Pakistan side during the night, a number of people had already shifted to safer places. Nearly 30 per cent of people in Bengalad, Galad and Chak Fakira villages in Samba district have shifted to alternate accommodation or relatives homes, said Sarpanch of Bengalad Ram Lal. The remaining residents of these villages said they have been told to spend the night at Chichi Mata temple, far off from the border.

