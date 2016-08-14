Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Jammu & Kashmir: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch, India retaliates

Jammu & Kashmir: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch, India retaliates

Pakistan rangers had retorted to ceasefire violation in April this year ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Updated: August 14, 2016 8:56:35 am
Map showing Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir
Less than 12 hours after a grenade attack on Buddha Amarnath pilgrims in Poonch town, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian side along the Line of Control in Shahpu Kandi area of the border Pòonch district on Sunday morning. News agency ANI reports that India retaliated to the fire.

Confirming this, defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said that the ceasefire violation came during the wee hours, with Pakistan resorting to small arms fire. However, there was no loss or damage on the Indian side.

Only on Saturday night, 15 people, including many Buddha Amarnath pilgrims, were injured in Poonch town in a grenade attack. Three of the injured were stated to be serious.

The attack came ahead of Independence Day celebrations especially when the border township was already abuzz with discussions over the appearance of threatening posters asking “Kashmiri Pandits and RSS agents” to leave or get ready to face death.

Police have taken into custody two people including a Tata Sumo driver for questioning.

