Jaipur gears up to host three-day Vedic conference

With a planned recital of Shri Suktam by 5,100 youths, worship of 108 women as “manifestations of shakti” and scholars scheduled to present papers on topics such as ‘concept of Rashtra Shakti in Vedas’, Jaipur is all set to host the state’s first International Vedic Conference from September 8 to 10. The theme of the event, which will be attended by several ministers, including CM Vasundhara Raje, is “Shakti Tattva in Vedas”.

“There are two types of Shakti Tattva, one is the energy in devi or a woman, and second is power, the atom based ‘energy’. We are focusing on both these energies,” organising secretary Raghuvir Sharma said.

Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy president Jaya Dave said the conference is being organised jointly by Rajasthan government’s Devastan Department, the Sanskrit Academy and Sanskrit Bharti (an RSS affiliate), which has been working for the promotion of Sanskrit.

“Such an event has never been organised in the country. Ten international scholars and more than a 100 Indian scholars will attend the event,” said S D Sharma, president of Rajasthan Sarvjanik Pranyas Mandal of the Devastan department.

While Raje will be the chief guest for the concluding session of the conference, Rajasthan’s Higher Education and Sanskrit Education Minister Kali Charan Saraf will be chief guest for the inaugural session on September 8.

Minister of State for Secondary and Primary Education Vasudev Devnani and Social Justice Minister Arun Chaturvedi will also attend sessions at the event.

Dave said that on the second day of the conference, 12th century poet-saint Jayadev’s epic ‘Gita Govinda’ will be presented entirely through Sanskrit shlokas.

In the concluding session, to be organised at the SMS investment ground, as many as 5,100 youths will recite Vedic hymn Shri Suktam, “and scientists will measure the abha mandal (aura/energy) around the youths, before and after the recitation”.

“The aim of the event is to demonstrate how, through collective prayers, we are able to combine our energies. This would tell us how the nation could collect its energy,” Dave said, adding, “in these three days, we will also discuss how we can ensure prosperity of the state and the nation.”

The concluding session will be presided over by Sanyas Ashram’s 1008 Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishveshwaranand and the keynote address will be delivered by VHP vice-president Jiveshwar Mishra.

Raghuvir Sharma said that apart from academics, scholars, scientists and public representatives, about 10 Vice Chancellors from select institutions, such as Somnath Sanskrit University, will also be participating in the conference. Research papers have also been invited on topics focusing on Shakti.

“We will select 100-150 research papers and are planning to publish them in journals or as a book,” Sharma said.

