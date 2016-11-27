Jadavpur University student’s body found three days after he drowned

The 19-year-old student of Jadavpur University drowned in the Hooghly after he fell down from the boat, which had four friends on board, on a cruise on Thursday afternoon. (Source: File) The 19-year-old student of Jadavpur University drowned in the Hooghly after he fell down from the boat, which had four friends on board, on a cruise on Thursday afternoon. (Source: File)

Three days after Jadavpur University engineering student Rounak Saha fell off a boat into the Hooghly river, the police eventually found his nearly decomposed body from underneath the Fairlie Place Ghat Jetty this afternoon. The body was identified by Rounak’s father, DC Port Sudeep Sarkar said. A post-mortem is being done to ascertain the exact reason behind the cause of the death, he said. The 19-year-old drowned in the Hooghly after he fell down from the boat, which had four friends on board, on a cruise on Thursday afternoon.

The police has registered murder cases after the boy’s family lodged a complaint against the four friends of Rounak, who accompanied him during Thursday’s boat ride and the boatman Sheikh Saifuddin, who was later arrested.

Alleging that his son was “murdered”, Rounak’s father Subrata Saha on Sunday claimed that he was approached by the parents of his son’s four friends and was offered money to withdraw the complaints.

“We are looking into everything. The post mortem report is crucial and we are waiting for it. We are speaking to the majhi (boatman) and Rounak’s four friends who were there on the boat with him to ascertain what exactly happened… there are questions which need to be clarified. We are trying to get a clear picture,” another senior officer, in-charge of the investigation, told media.

