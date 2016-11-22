J-K recorded 665 accidental deaths from Jan-Sep

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Grand Mosque during a strike in Srinagar, Kashmir. (AP Photo, File, Representational) Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Grand Mosque during a strike in Srinagar, Kashmir. (AP Photo, File, Representational)

A total of 665 people died and 5,923 injured in 4,132 road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir from January-September this year. Out of the 4,132 accidents in the Valley, 551 were fatal and 3,621 non-fatal, the data released by state Home Department said. Jammu recorded 113 accidental deaths and 1,103 injuries in a total of 946 accidents during the period, it said.

The region was followed by Ramban district, where 66 people were killed and 268 injured in 192 road accidents, out of which 37 were fatal and 155 non-fatal. A total of 56 people were killed and 268 people injured in 348 accidents in Kathua district followed by 49 deaths and 515 injuries in 339 accidents in Udhampur district, the data said.

In Samba district, 46 people were killed and 277 injured in 220 accidents during the period. In Srinagar, as many as 38 people died and 254 injured in 255 accidents followed by Leh, where 38 people were killed and 123 injured in 68 mishaps, it said.

It said a total of 106 people died in road accidents in June this year. June recorded the maximum deaths (106) and 721 injuries in a total of 563 accidents this year in the state, it said, adding that 93 people were killed and 874 were injured in 561 accidents in May.

A total of 85 people died and 576 injured in 398 accidents in August, followed by 84 deaths and 558 injuries in 395 accidents in September this year, the data stated. The Home Department added that as many as 917 people were killed and 8,142 were injured in 5,836 accidents in 2015 in the state.

