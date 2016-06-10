‘IS man’ posted item on surveillance: Chargesheet

Accused of being an IS member, Mohammad Sirajuddin was arrested on December 10, 2015 in Jaipur. (Express Archive) Accused of being an IS member, Mohammad Sirajuddin was arrested on December 10, 2015 in Jaipur. (Express Archive)

Days before his arrest late last year, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) employee Mohammad Sirajuddin, accused of being an “Islamic State (IS) member”, had shared a news item on social media saying 150 youths were under surveillance of Indian investigating agencies for leanings towards IS, and allegedly posted guidelines regarding online “security”.

This is part of the 2,500-page chargesheet filed by the NIA recently in a Jaipur court against the former IOCL assistant marketing manager, that essentially talks about Sirajuddin’s activities on social media.

Sirajuddin shared the item on surveillance on November 19, 2015, and was arrested from Jaipur on December 10 by the Rajasthan ATS, for allegedly propagating IS ideology and inciting others to become its members.

A resident of Gulbarga, Karnataka, and a father of two, Sirajuddin, while sharing the said news, had commented, “You are under surveillance! Be careful Indian brothers.”

Next day, on November 20, says the NIA chargesheet, he circulated six-point guidelines for “online security”. He also allegedly “guided” a contact to use virtual private network (VPN), “that will hide ur IP address and misguide if anyone searches for it to track u online (sic)”.

Other charges against Sirajuddin, who is lodged in Central Jail, Jaipur, include that in his conversations with his wife on WhatsApp, he “revealed” his intentions to make his son a mujahid to “go to heaven through his deeds, join IS with or without his family”. The chargesheet talks about the 33-year-old’s interactions on Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Twitter, SMS, his Call Detail Records, as well as alleged “radical” documents downloaded by him.

According to the charge-sheet, Sirajuddin was in touch with several “radical” persons in various countries, including “IS operatives”, on social media. And that in a conversation with Abu Munafil Mufanil, an alleged IS operative, he had discussed plans to join the outfit, the route he should take, the cost of air journey from India to the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

Sirajuddin’s lawyer Paker Farooq says his interactions were “merely an exchange of views”.

Denying the allegations, Sirajuddin’s wife Yasmeen Tarannum said, “He wanted to know about IS and may have downloaded something, but that is all. He is very humble and never even had an argument with anyone. How can they say he wanted to hurt anyone? They claim he was on the same WhatsApp group as some people in other countries? How does that make him an IS member?” She added that conversations, including between Sirajuddin and her, had been presented in a misleading manner.

Asserting that Sirajuddin was innocent, his father Mohammad Sarwar said, “We have hopes the court will deliver justice.”

