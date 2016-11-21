Indore Patna Express derails: Mortuary struggles to cope with rush

A man carries a cloth to cover his relative’s body at a Kanpur morgue. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) A man carries a cloth to cover his relative’s body at a Kanpur morgue. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Almost 20 km away from the site where the Indore-Patna Express train derailed Sunday, the Akbarpur mortuary was soon out of space to accommodate more bodies being sent there for postmortem. Nearly 116 had arrived already by the evening, with doctors telling the police to transfer the rest to other places.

“We need more pharmacists and we cannot take more bodies. Please transfer them to other places,” a doctor shouted over the telephone.

Bodies with numbers 115 and 116 pasted on their chest were kept in open with two rooms of the mortuary, along with the portico, already full, leaving just the space for bodies to go in and come out after postmortem.

MP Singh, Rasulabad Circle Officer, said that 116 bodies have come so far. “Out of which 63 have been identified. We are trying to first complete the postmortem of those whose bodies have been identified. Unidentified might be shifted elsewhere,” he added.

Most victims had suffered a head injury, while faces of some had got distorted. While some carried names, others had “agyat mahila” (unidentified female) or “agyat purush” (unidentified male) written on them. But each had a number to make identification easy.

Kanpur Dehat district administration has engaged 32 doctors and over a dozen para-medical staff to complete the postmortem of the victims.

“We have eight tables inside the mortuary to conduct the postmortem and at present work is being done on six. The postmortem has been done on 40 so far. Six teams, each comprising two doctors, a pharmacist and a sweeper, have been engaged to conduct the postmortem. Around 20 other doctors have been kept on standby,” said Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur Dehat, Dr Aneeta Singh.

