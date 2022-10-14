scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

India’s 5G is indigenous; can provide to other countries as well: Sitharaman

“There could be some parts coming from, say, countries like (South) Korea, but (not) coming from somebody else. So complete indigenous technology that we can now provide 5G (to any country) who wants it,” she said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (AP)

India has launched its indigenously developed 5G infrastructure and is ready to share it with other countries as well, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

“The story (of India’s 5G) is yet to reach the public,” Sitharaman said in her interaction with students at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

“The 5G that we’ve launched in our country is completely standalone,” she said in response to a question.

“There could be some parts coming from, say, countries like (South) Korea, but (not) coming from somebody else. So complete indigenous technology that we can now provide 5G (to any country) who wants it,” she said.

“So, our 5G is not imported from somewhere else. It’s our own product,” Sitharaman said.

The 5G services were recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in select Indian cities and are likely to cover the entire nation by 2024,  she said. “On 5G, I think, we can be immensely proud of India’s achievements,” Sitharaman said.

