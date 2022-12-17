scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

On path to becoming superpower, India has no intention of capturing land of other nations: Rajnath Singh

India would be a superpower that would work towards the "welfare of the world", the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India had no intention of capturing the land of other nations in its quest to become a superpower. India will be a superpower that works towards the “welfare of the world”, Singh said while speaking at the 95th FICCI Annual Convention and AGM in New Delhi.

Referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public address at Red Fort this year, Singh said: “We want to be a superpower to work for the welfare of the world.”

“The Prime Minister during his address from Red Fort talked about five pledges to the country, which are essential to make India a superpower,” he added. “But when I talk about India becoming a superpower, it should not be misconstrued as India wanting to dominate other countries or that we want to take even an inch of someone else’s land.”

India is now working towards setting the agenda on a world stage, the Defence Minister said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...

Speaking about India’s economic growth in recent years, Singh said, “In 1949, China’s GDP was lower than that of India. Until 1980, India was not even in the list of top 10 economies… In 2014, India was at the 9th position in world economies. Today, India is close to a $3.5 trillion economy and is the fifth largest in the world.”

He also addressed the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang. “Whether it is Galwan or Tawang, our defence forces have proved their bravery and valour,” Singh said. He also took an indirect dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “doubting” the government’s handling of the border row.

Earlier this week, he had told Parliament that “PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo”.

With agency inputs

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 11:58:59 am
Next Story

4 days after Norwegian cyclist is robbed in Ludhiana, cops arrest 2 men, recover stolen iPhone

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close