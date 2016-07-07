India is the only nation promoting brotherhood, integrity: Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid

Indian Muslims offer prayers on the second Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi in June, 2016. (Source: AP) Indian Muslims offer prayers on the second Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi in June, 2016. (Source: AP)

Speaking on the occasion of Eid, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, on Thursday said India is the only country promoting universal brotherhood and national integrity, where people celebrate different festivals together.

“In India, we have national integrity alive. This is the only country where Hindus, Muslims and Christians have a custom to gather together and celebrate different festivals. I wish this tradition remains the same so that our nation can progress and move on the path of progress,” Bukhari told ANI.

“The counties which do not have national integrity, for instance – Bagdhad (Iraq), Lybia and Turkey among others, are moving towards destruction,” he added.

Watch Video: What’s making news

Muslims from all walks of life, dressed in their best outfits’, thronged mosques and Eidgahs to offer special thanks at the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan.

Bukhari expressing his happiness, said “On this occasion, I want to wish Eid to all the people, who worshipped Allah during this entire month. Eid is actually important for people who listen and read the Quran according to the wishes of Allah, and not for those who did not worship Allah during this month. I wish Allah fulfill wishes of everybody.”

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar calendar, is observed as a fasting period by Muslims across the world.

The celebration of Eid-al-Fitr depends on the sighting of the moon. The day begins with early morning prayers and is followed by family visits and feasts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App