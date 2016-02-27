India Business Card: It’s conditions apply for Pakistan

Clearing the decks for the launch of the India Business Card’ for free movement of businessmen from SAARC countries, including Pakistan, the Home Ministry has decided to impose certain conditions that Pakistani business persons will have to fulfill to receive the card. Intelligence agencies had earlier raised concerns about Pakistani businessmen availing the special card.

Home ministry officials said that the cards would be rolled out in April, and that around 4,000 to 5,000 cards could be issued to entrepreneurs from all SAARC countries. “Printing of the ‘India Business Card’ has been ordered in the India Security Press in Nashik. We are planning to launch it by April 1,” a senior Home Ministry official said.

Business travellers from SAARC countries will be able to enter India for business using the special card that will be given with the visa and will enjoy a validity period of three or five years, giving them multiple entries into the country.

According to sources, for Pakistani businessmen to be eligible for the card, they should run an enterprise worth at least one crore Indian rupees, and must have an annual income of at least 10 lakh Pakistani rupees. They are also required to be a member of any Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan that is recognised by India.

Pakistani businessmen given the special card will be able to travel to 15 cities for a period of three years, source said.

