India asks developed countries to provide finance, tech support to developing nations to tackle climate change threat

India has asked the developed countries to provide finance and technology transfer support to developing nations to tackle the threat of climate change, noting that access to adequate climate finance remains an “overriding concern”. Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave said despite India’s “serious” resource constraints, it is taking ambitious adaptation and mitigation actions by increasing energy efficiency and making greater use of renewables, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that small changes in our everyday lives, by moderating lifestyles and encouraging sustainable consumption and production patterns will contribute in a “big way”. “Access to adequate and predictable climate finance, especially from funds under the Convention, in both pre 2020 and post 2020 period remains an overriding concern for developing countries.

“It is absolutely critical and necessary that equal focus is given to Pre-2020 actions by developed countries under Kyoto Protocol and that they provide effective finance, technology transfer and capacity building support to developing countries,” Dave said. He was giving the country statement at the high-level segment in the ongoing crucial climate change conference on Wednesday.

Dave said that India expects that the direction set by Paris Agreement will be followed at COP-22 and all decisions would respect the spirit of common but differentiated responsibility and respective capability set in the agreement. “While taking final decisions, we need to ensure that NDCs are nationally determined, country driven and comprehensive so as to include all pillars of action including adaptation, mitigation and means of implementation,” he said.

He said that while countries have gathered here to talk about climate action, we need to consider the needs of most poor and vulnerable population. “It is extremely important that our actions are based on ‘Climate Justice’ and protect the poor and vulnerable from climate change risks,” he said.

