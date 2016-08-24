In Himachal Pradesh, BJP MLA breaks microphones

THE BJP MLAs created a ruckus in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Tuesday over media reports that the CBI has finalised its chargesheet against Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in a disproportionate assets case.

Trouble began after BJP MLA Maheshwar Singh raised the issue in the House. However, the Chief Minister quickly intervened and objected to the Opposition party’s attempt to raise the matter in the assembly.

Virbhadra countered the BJP’s charges, saying the cases against him and his family were political witch-hunting by former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, his sons — Anurag Thakur and Arun Dhumal — and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

This led to pandemonium in the House. BJP MLA Ravinder Ravi broke two microphones and marched to the Speaker’s podium along with other party MLAs.

He picked up a file from the desk of Secretary, Vidhan Sabha, and banged it on the table.

The BJP MLAs then walked out of the House.

The ruling Congress MLAs urged Speaker B B L Butail to take action against the BJP MLA for breaking the microphone.

“The member has damaged the House property. His act is a clear contempt of the House and appropriate action will be taken against him,” Speaker Butail said.

